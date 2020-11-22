February 17, 1922 - November 17, 2020 Born in Montreal, Canada to Rubin and Rose Schwartz, Ruth peacefully completed her 98+ year journey through life surrounded by members of her family early Tuesday morning, November 17.Ruth was a woman of style and grace, outgoing and friendly with a head for math and business, along with an abiding love for travel and art, theatre, and especially for hosting gatherings with friends or cherished family. Ruth and her husband Jack were married for 72 years until his passing at age 100 in 2014. In 1948, along with two year-old son Lorne, they emigrated to the USA, traveling across the country by train to Los Angeles where they settled permanently before becoming U.S. citizens. In 1950 Ruth and Jack founded Jaru Art Products -- initially out of their home's garage -- which became an acclaimed designer/manufacturer of mid-century ceramics and decorative accessories. And in 1958 Ruth was the motivating force behind the family's move toa home in Pacific Palisades, where she and Jack lived for 57 years.After retiring from the decorative accessories business, Ruth continued to partner with Jack to explore other business opportunities in commercial real estate as well as being active in various philanthropic endeavors such as The American Youth Sympathy and Los Angeles County Art Museum, among many others. Ruth is survived by her sons, Lorne (Yuriko) and Richard (Susan), sister Anita Fields (Marty); grandchildren Hillarie Brigode (Taylor), Tyler Hirsch (Katya), Carly Kimmel (Jonathan), and Holly Hirsch, as well as Great-grandchildren Madison, Riley, Wesley, Beatrix, and Arthur.Under Covid-19 guidelines, a private funeral service will be held at Mt Sinai Memorial Park - Hollywood Hills.



