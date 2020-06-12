June 17, 1943 - June 5, 2020 Ruth Horowitz, 76, passed away after a sudden bout of pancreatic cancer on June 5th at her home in Pasadena, CA surrounded by her family. Ruth was born in Haifa, Israel on June 17th 1943, the child of Rachel and Schmuel Rappaport. She met her husband Jack at the age of 18 and moved with him to Los Angeles. Ruth became a speech pathologist helping many patients of all ages in hospital settings and her private practice. She loved animals and taking long walks with Jack and her many dogs over the years. She is survived by her husband Jack of nearly 60 years, her children Eric and Karen and their spouses Ben and Karen as well as her grandchildren Tess, Alex, Emily, Julia, and Samantha. She will be missed dearly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store