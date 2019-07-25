|
November 14, 1945 - July 15, 2019 Ruth Gribin, 73, of Valley Glen, died two weeks after a diagnosis of "cancer, everywhere." The only child of Lee and Sam Berkowitz, deceased, she was divorced from Steve Gribin. She leaves behind far-flung friends. No one knew everything about Ruth; she was intensely private with diverse paths and interests. She was a student at CSU Northridge, a founder of Filmex, a motion picture story analyst, a "Divorce Court" story editor, and a human resources director at Pathways. Ruth had a sharp intellect, quick dry wit, and contagious laugh. She maintained passions for movies, travel, television, books, politics, sword fights, and – above all – music. As she advised a young hospital doctor, "Go to a lot of live music and you'll be fine." Ruth championed many efforts to help others. In lieu of flowers, please donate to assist veterans or immigrants. Memorial July 28, 2-4pm, Cinematheque, Egyptian Theater, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 25 to July 26, 2019