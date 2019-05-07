Resources More Obituaries for Ruth Garbani Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruth Jeanette Garbani

Obituary Condolences Flowers August 19, 1927 - April 25, 2019 Garbani, Ruth Jeanette, C.S.J., age 91, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Born August 19, 1927 in San Diego, CA, a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet since August 15, 1949. Ruth Jeanette was born in San Diego, CA, on August 19, 1927 to Benjamin Vincent Garbani, a native of Gresso, Switzerland, and Juliet Mary Domenigoni Garbani, who was from Paris, France. Ruth's parents brought their youngest child home to the family's cattle ranch in the hill country of Descanso to meet her brothers and sisters: Elmer, Mary, Robert, Glen, Mable, Benny and Virginia. The ranch, purchased by her father in 1910, became the Garbani family's pride and joy. Ruth told many stories of her growing up on the ranch and learning with her older brothers and sisters not only to ride horses, milk cows, tend to the animals, play sports but also to drive cars at a very early age. She was always grateful to have had a loving and close knit family. She knew it was the strength of their family that got them through the loss of her brother, Benny, a U.S. Marine who was killed in Okinawa as World War II ended in 1945. Ruth attended Descanso Elementary School and Cathedral Girls High School in San Diego, where she first met the Sisters of St. Joseph. After graduation, she moved to Los Angeles to live with her sister, Virginia and attend Woodbury Business School. During this time she thought often of what she had witnessed of religious life at Cathedral. Although it was a difficult decision, Ruth left the ranch and family on February 11, 1949 and entered the postulate of the Sisters of St. Joseph at St. Mary's Academy in Los Angeles. On August 15, 1949, she received the habit and the name Sister Mary Rene. Later she returned to her Baptismal name. First vows were made on August 15, 1951; final vows on August 15, 1956. Sister Ruth was a math and business educator in Catholic elementary and high schools in Los Angeles and in the San Diego area, for more than 50 years. She spent more than 20 years at Our Lady of Peace Academy in San Diego. Family was very important to Sr. Ruth. They did for her and she did for them. She was privileged to care for her mother and her sister in their times of need. Sr. Ruth's nieces and nephew navigated much of her care needs in the final months of her life. Sr. Ruth was predeceased by her parents and her seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by nieces Patricia Callander, Janice Cullen, Joanne Murphy, Virginia Morrison, Sara Garbani, Betty Garbani and nephews William Morrison, Philip Morrison, William Burgoyne, Fred Garbani, Chris Garbani and Bob Garbani. Niece Cathy Doria and nephew Robert Henneuse predeceased her. She is also survived by many grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Carondelet Center in Los Angeles (11999 Chalon Road, LA 90049) on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 4:30PM with Funeral Mass at 6:30PM. A Funeral Mass will occur in San Diego at Sacred Heart Church in Ocean Beach (2014 Sunset Cliff Blvd.) on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 5:00PM. Interment will be on May 20 at 12:00 noon at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Diego. Donations in memory of Sister Ruth Garbani may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please visit Rice Mortuary's website, www.LAfuneral.com to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 7, 2019