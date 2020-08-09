February 21, 1929 - August 7, 2020 Born in Chicago to Harry & Ethel Sokol; Died at home in Tarzana. Graduate of UCLA ('50), where she met her late husband of 53 years, Jerry. Loved golf, traveling (Poipu Beach), UCLA, and attending Bruin Woods (Week 9). Skilled at knitting and needlepoint. Enjoyed a stiff drink, fine wine, playing pan, pithy phone chats; known for her house parties and boysenberry jam. Survived by her children: Judy (David) Rosen, Carol (Rick) Schroeder, Bob (Sara) Goldberg, Edie (John) Goldberg Carter; six grandchildren, Heather (Kyle), Emma (Noah), Hannah, Megan, Leah and Cobi; and one great-grandson, Levi. Thanks to her caregivers, Aileen, Joy and Michele. Contributions can be made to The Wooden Athletic Fund. Private Services on Monday, August 10, 3 p.m. To attend the funeral by Zoom, please contact the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store