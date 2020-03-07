|
|
May 26, 1956 - February 24, 2020 Ruth Miriam Goldstine, our beautiful and beloved wife, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, departed this world on February 24, 2020. Ruth was born in Chicago, IL, to Rabbi Melvin L. and Bella R. Goldstine. She was a graduate of Taft High School in Woodland Hills, CA, the LA Hebrew High School and UC Santa Barbara. In 1985, Ruth married David Weber. They lived in El Granada, CA, on the Northern California coast where Ruth died peacefully with David by her side. Ruth was preceded in death by her father. Survivors include her husband, mother, sister Deborah, brother-in-law Alan Weber (Lynda), uncle and aunt Abner and Roslyn Goldstine, nephews and cousins. A private service was held on Feb. 26 at Home of Eternity, Oakland, CA. Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the and the LA Jewish Home for the Aging.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020