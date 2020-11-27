October 16, 1929 - November 22, 2020 It is with deep sorrow that we announce our family has lost our beloved Ruth Cohen. Ruth, with the patented resilience she showed through a history of illnesses including open heart surgery and breast cancer, fought for a long time through many recent ailments. Ruth's youngest son, Brett, was by her side when she passed comfortably in her home. Ruth's two oldest sons, Marc and Mitchell, arrived soon after. Ruth's son, Alan, was with her when the family celebrated her birthday in October. She was 91.Ruth was a devoted wife to Bernie, her husband of 68 years, until his passing. Ruth, affectionately called "Rifky," and Bernie were each other's sweethearts. Bernie, a Teamster, used to pick Ruth up in his truck and drive her to Jefferson High School in Brooklyn. Ruth grew up with her three sisters, Gertrude, Shirley, and Sylvia in Brownsville and later raised four sons in the Bayview Housing Projects in Canarsie with Bernie.For a number of years, Ruth worked as a "Gal Friday" for her brother-in-law. Her chief responsibility, and one she handled selflessly and lovingly, was as a mother. Ruth and Bernie moved to Ft. Lauderdale in 1974 and then to LA in 1985. Ruth worked in the banking industry and was cherished by her Jewish clients, who would wait just so they could speak with her in Yiddish.Ruth was a loyal and loving mother and mother-in-law to Marc & Lyn, Mitchell & AnnaMarie, Alan & Charlene, and Brett & Kelly. She is survived by her sister, Sylvia Pinto. Ruth was also an adoring grandmother to seven grandchildren: Heather, Jessica, Amanda, Eric, Antonio, Brandon, and Cody and four great-granddaughters: Catherine, Mia, Caroline, and Peyton.All her life, Ruth cared for her family, her constant priority, as well as her dog Rusty. Ruth was the glue who held her family together and the family, in turn, cared for her in times of need. Her Aunt Sonia said it best, "Rifky had a brain and a heart." Our entire family will miss her dearly.



