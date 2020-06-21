May 23, 1922 - June 15, 2020 Ruth "Kelly" Schiffer was born in New York City and passed away at her home in Los Angeles. Her legacy is one of an elegant woman with a sophisticated eye for design, and steadfast generosity to her loved ones.Kelly eloped with Clifford Schiffer on Valentine's Day of 1942, informing her parents that she was married on the mid- cross country drive to California. They were happily married for 61 years. Carole came along a year later and daughter Kim, ten years after that. Her children were the pride and joy of Kelly's life, second only to her grandchildren.Kelly highly valued education throughout her lifetime. She urged and imbued her children and grandchildren and many others to enrich themselves. She devoted much of her life to learning and teaching about art and culture, and worked hard to bring those opportunities to others.Kelly served for 45 years as a docent at LACMA. She was a president of the Foreign Arts Council, an active touring member of the Decorative Arts Council, and was one of the few docents at LACMA to tour the glass collection. She was passionate about music and the theater, served as president of the Center Theater Group as well as a member of The Blue Ribbon Ladies.A private and reserved person, with a great sense of style, she navigated life with humour, kindness, and a feisty spirit. Kelly will be greatly missed by her children, Carole and Kim, Kim's husband Bob, and her grandchildren Melanie, Morgan and Connor, her sister Harriet Schecter, her long-time companion and champion, Enriqueta Flores.For more information or to leave a note for the family, please visit her page on the mountsinaiparks.org website.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.