Ruth Tapia Drye
April 28, 1938 - November 27, 2020 Ruth Tapia Drye, educator, mentor, friend, and beloved wife passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at her home in Pasadena after a long and courageous fight with cancer.Ruth attended Logan Street School, Thomas Star King Junior High, and graduated from John Marshall High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from California State University Los Angeles and her Master of Arts Degree from Immaculate Heart College.A passionate educator from a young age, Ruth began her teaching career at Ninth Street Elementary School. She then moved to Magnolia Street School where she taught and became Title I Coordinator. Ruth then went to the Bilingual Office where she worked as a traveling ESL teacher in support of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics in a special program titled "Of course we speak Spanish".Ruth became the assistant principal at Lockwood Elementary School and then moved to Trinity Street Elementary. She served as Trinity's principal for 13 years until she retired in 1999.She was an avid scrapbooker, an extraordinary cake decorator, and a voracious reader. Ruth is survived by her spouse of 54 years, Arthur Drye; her sisters Eloise Evans of Los Angeles, Maggie St. Germain of Burbank, Albert Tapia (Judy) of Boerne, Texas, and Esther Severino (Joseph) of Cherry Valley. She has numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors who will miss her wit, wisdom, and love.



Published in Los Angeles Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
