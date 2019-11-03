Home

Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Ruth Yoshimizu Obituary
Age 95, passed away on October 12, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Henry and son, Rodney; she is survived by her children, Kary (Joyce) Yoshimizu, Karen (Wesley) Nobuta, Sharen (Randy) Kanemoto, and Daniel (Jan) Yoshimizu; grandchildren, Feliz (Elgyn), Silvia (Steven), Cheryl (Sean), Greg (Yumi), Dana (Dave), Michelle, Derek, Melanie, Nicole and Tracy; great-grandchildren, Marisol, Isabella and Sofia; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.Private family services were held on Sunday, October 27 at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in the Garden" in Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 3, 2019
