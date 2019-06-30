February 12, 1932 - June 13, 2019 Our wonderful loving mother, Ruthanne Friedman, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, June 13, 2019, at 8:25 AM. She was born Ruthanne Goldstein on February 12, 1932, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Blanche and Bert Goldstein. They moved to Buffalo, New York when she was one year old and moved to Los Angeles in 1947 where she attended Fairfax High School. Ruthanne married George Friedman in 1953 and moved to Encino in 1966.Ruthanne earned her bachelor's degree in education from California State University, Northridge. She worked as a teaching aide for many years at Tarzana Elementary School and had donated a great deal of time volunteering in the NICU at UCLA medical center. She and George had also kept an active social life by becoming members of Havurah, a social organization at Valley Beth Shalom temple in Encino.Ruthanne is survived by her husband George; her three sons, Sanford, Gary, and David and their families; her brother Alan and his family; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A memorial gathering is being planned for Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Ruthanne's favorite restaurant, More Than Waffles, located in Encino Town Center, 17200 Ventura Blvd., #109, Encino, CA 91316. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to UCLA Medical Center NICU, where Ruthanne spent many years as a volunteer. Click: spark.ucla.edu/ruthannefriedmanPlease join us in celebrating and honoring Ruthanne's life. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 30, 2019