Age 92 passed away on September 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Marian Chiyoko Kasai; children, Mark (Amy), Wayne (Gretchen), Candice (Mark Riley), and Jon Kasai; grandchildren, Alexis, Stacey, and Wylie Kasai; sisters-in-law, Yoshiko Matsui and Yoshiko Kasai; and nephew, Vincent (Dina) Kasai. He was pre-deceased by his brother, Towru Kasai.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 11 a.m. at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple 505 E. Third St. in Los Angeles.In lieu of flowers or koden, donations may be made to Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 5, 2019