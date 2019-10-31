|
S. William Yost (Bill) passed away peacefully on October 29th, 2019. Bill will be deeply missed by Anne, his beloved wife and best friend of 33 years, and their special dog Hercules. Survived by sister, Lee Sax (Don) and children Julie Vicari (Jim), Nancy Yost (Virginia Thackwell), Jan Lastort (Mike) and Todd Yost. Preceded in death by parents Marian and Stewart Yost and son, Steven. As an adjunct professor at The Anderson School of Management at UCLA, Bill was named Outstanding Teacher of the Year 7 times and Businessweek named him one of the best professors of entrepreneurship in the U.S. Before teaching, Bill's career spanned 30+ years in officer-level positions in industries ranging from energy exploration to aerospace engineering, plus 4 years as a presidential appointee under Gerald Ford. Bill received his BA in Geology from UC Berkeley, MBA from UCLA and Doctorate from Harvard. Bill may be best known for his booming laugh, ebullient personality and handlebar moustache. He and Anne loved to travel, hike, ski, sail, play with their dogs and celebrate life. They both say they made each other better people. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter (www.psanimalshelter.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019