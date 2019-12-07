|
|
(97) peacefully passed away on November 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. She is survived by her sons, Bob (Patti) and Richard (Helen) Nakawatase; grandchildren, Elise (Griff Hepner), Gregg (Ariane), Derek, and Kelly Nakawatase; great-grandchildren, Madie Hepner and Trevor and Emma Nakawatase; sister, Ruby Kiyohara; brother, Roy (Terry) Nakawatase; sister-in-law, Kazuko Nakawatase; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1:00PM at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St., Los Angeles. (213) 749-1449 www.kubotamortuary.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 7, 2019