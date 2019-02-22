|
|
KAWARATANI, SADAKO, age 92 passed away on February 6, 2019. Beloved mother of Glenn Kawaratani, Kay (Eiji) Masuyama, Dale (Cathy) Kawaratani, and Alan Kawaratani; grandmother of Timothy and Jennifer Kawaratani, Keiko Masuyama Hicks; great-grandmother of Morgann Kawaratani; sister of Mabel Furuto and Bill Kobayashi also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.Funeral services were held on February 15 at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 22, 2019