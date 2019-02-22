Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Resources
More Obituaries for SADAKO KAWARATANI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SADAKO KAWARATANI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SADAKO KAWARATANI Obituary
KAWARATANI, SADAKO, age 92 passed away on February 6, 2019. Beloved mother of Glenn Kawaratani, Kay (Eiji) Masuyama, Dale (Cathy) Kawaratani, and Alan Kawaratani; grandmother of Timothy and Jennifer Kawaratani, Keiko Masuyama Hicks; great-grandmother of Morgann Kawaratani; sister of Mabel Furuto and Bill Kobayashi also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.Funeral services were held on February 15 at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now