|
|
1928 - 2019 In loving memory of our mother and grandmother – Sada Mayeda (90) who passed peacefully on January 31, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Hank Mayeda. She is survived by her daughters, Judy (Mike) Wong, Janet (Mark) Mayeda Letourneau, and Joyce Mayeda-Wong; granddaughters, Ashley and Katie Wong, Emma Sadako Letourneau, and Amanda Wong; also survived by her sisters, Toshi (Fred) Oda and Kayko (Chris) Holle, cousin Ayako Iri, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sage Granada Park United Methodist Church, 1850 W. Hellman Ave., Alhambra, CA 91803.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019