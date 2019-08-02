|
|
November 29, 1936 - July 31, 2019 Sally A. Helfer was born November 29, 1936, and died July 31, 2019. Loving sister to Glenda and sister-in-law to Jerry. Loving stepmother to Mitchell (Carrie) and Jeffrey (Laura); adoring grandmother to Alexis, Brett, and Marc, and great-grandmother to Sofie; beloved aunt to Scott (Julie), Stacey, Bradley (Rachel), and Joshua (Holly), and beloved great-aunt to Brandon, Carlyn, Isabella, Max, Grace, Oliver, Amelia, Lila, Henry, and Ruthie. Services 12:00 pm, Sunday, August 4 at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 2, 2019