April 26, 1929 - March 9, 2019 Sally Sullivan passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 in her home on the Balboa Peninsula in the company of her loving family. Born in Seattle to John Arthur and Natalie Catherine Devine, Sally was raised in Los Angeles and attended Sacred Heart High School and Stanford University before receiving her Master of Social Work degree from UC Berkeley and pursuing a career in the field of adoption. In 1957 Sally married the love of her life Neill Sullivan, and together they dedicated themselves to raising their seven children. In 1976 Sally and Neill founded Casa Teresa, a home for pregnant women lacking resources, and Sally remained active with the organization throughout her life. Sally continues to be loved by and an inspiration to her children Margaret, John, Joe, Mary, Ann, Tim and Neill and grandchildren Faith, Ella, Clarissa, Felicity, Rowan and Nilo. A mass of Christian burial will be held for Sally at 10:30 am on Saturday, March 23 at Our Lady Queen of Angels Church in Newport Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer an act of kindness to someone in need or a donation to Casa Teresa, P.O. Box 429, Orange, CA 92856 (http://www.casateresa.com/).