February 1, 1944 - July 4, 2020 Sally Blankfield (nee Kemp) has passed at her home in Los Feliz surrounded by family and friends after a struggle with brain cancer and complications from Covid 19. She left us on the 4th of July, with a full moon eclipse and fireworks covering the sky. After receiving her MFA in Theatre from Stanford, Sally worked for almost 50 years as an actress and comedienne under the stage name, Brandis Kemp. Sally's parents, her sister, Bronwen Ronssee and brother, John Kemp, predeceased her. Sally was divorced from the actor, Mark Blankfield. Sally leaves behind her niece, Sharon Lea, and her nephews David and Scott Ronsse. She will be buried in the family plot in Mount Shasta Memorial Park. Donations can be made in her name to the American Brain Tumor Association.https://www.abta.org/ways-to-donate/



