1/1
Sally Blankfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 1, 1944 - July 4, 2020 Sally Blankfield (nee Kemp) has passed at her home in Los Feliz surrounded by family and friends after a struggle with brain cancer and complications from Covid 19. She left us on the 4th of July, with a full moon eclipse and fireworks covering the sky. After receiving her MFA in Theatre from Stanford, Sally worked for almost 50 years as an actress and comedienne under the stage name, Brandis Kemp. Sally's parents, her sister, Bronwen Ronssee and brother, John Kemp, predeceased her. Sally was divorced from the actor, Mark Blankfield. Sally leaves behind her niece, Sharon Lea, and her nephews David and Scott Ronsse. She will be buried in the family plot in Mount Shasta Memorial Park. Donations can be made in her name to the American Brain Tumor Association.https://www.abta.org/ways-to-donate/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved