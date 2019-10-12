|
|
Sarah (Sally) Elizabeth Sanders, daughter of Milo Trow Siverling and Dorothy Augur Siverling, passed away on October 2, 2019 in Stockton, California, at the age of 91. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Raymond (Ray) William Sanders, and her three children: Michael Steven Sanders (70) married to Rebecca Inns Sanders, Steven William Sanders (60) married to Lisa Davidson Sanders, and Joan Elizabeth Sanders (58), and her four grandchildren Michelle (34), Kimberley (20), Sara (18), and Benjamin (18). Sally Sanders was born June 20, 1928 in Interlachen Park, Minnesota. She spent her early years in Minneapolis, and later graduated from the Buffalo Seminary high school in Buffalo, New York. She attended Mills College in Oakland, California. She then returned to her birthplace, and for a number of years was an executive secretary and office manager. She married Ray in 1957 and devoted herself to raising her family. She spent the next 62 years of her life in Los Angeles, California.As a woman of strong character who was passionate about serving the community, Sally held various leadership roles in the Freedoms Foundation and Achievement Rewards for College Scientists (ARCS) Foundation in Los Angeles. She was a key volunteer at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, overseeing hiring of staff personnel for the Games. With her husband Ray, Sally was a parishioner at Westwood Presbyterian Church in L.A. She also served on the board and as president of the Mills College Alumnae Association, and with Ray was active in the Stanford University Alumni Association. A seasoned entertainer, she hosted diverse groups from all over the world, including leaders in business, academia, and charitable foundations. She always left a memorable impression. Sally was a prolific writer and editor, and helped complete her mother's autobiography, Love's Old Song, which was published by Inspirational Publishing in 1984. She was also a magnificent storyteller, idea creator, and nurturer to others, with a sense of humor that popped out at the most unexpected moments. She put her family first, her children thrived, and the family spent many memorable vacations together at Gull Lake, Minnesota, and in La Jolla, California. Sally will live on in our memories as a dynamic woman with a tenacious spirit who was always there for those who knew her. She will be so sorely missed by all those who loved her. Burial at Rose Hills Cemetery in Whittier, California. Service will be at Rose Hills Cemetery on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019