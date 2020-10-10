September 9, 1938 - September 24, 2020 Sally Grant Disco, a former judge of the Los Angeles courts, died September 24 at her home in Walnut Creek, California. She was 82. Sally was born on September 9, 1938, in San Francisco and attended high school in Arcadia, California. She graduated from Stanford University in 1960 and received her law degree from UCLA School of Law in 1967. While at UCLA she met her husband, David Disco, whom she married in 1967. David survives her, as does her son Matthew Disco (Sandra Rappaport) and her grandsons, Robin and Hunter Disco, of Piedmont, California. She is also survived by her brother, Stephen Grant of Occidental, California.After graduation from law school, Sally held various legal positions before joining the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office in 1974, where she eventually was promoted to chief assistant city attorney. Among the many highlights of her career at the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office was acting as the principal advisor to the city counsel with respect to the city's successful bid to host the 1984 Olympic Games.Sally left the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office in 1980 to join the Los Angeles Municipal Court. She joined the Los Angeles Superior Court in 1981, and served various appointments there during a tenure that lasted over ten years. She left the bench in 1992, later serving as executive director of the County Counsels' Association of California. Sally retired from her professional legal career in 1997. After her retirement, she pursued various programs at the Pacifica Graduate Institute in Santa Barbara, where she received a masters degree in clinical psychology and completed non-degree programs in psychological counseling and mythological studies. While completing her coursework at Pacifica, she also served as a hearing officer for the Los Angeles County Superior Court's Mental Health Department and conducted group and individual counseling sessions for Counseling West, a non-profit mental health center based in Sherman Oaks, California. Throughout her life Sally had a deep appreciation for the arts and exhibited a fine personal style. Among other things, she was an avid reader, an excellent writer, an accomplished cook and a skilled flower arranger.Sally was an amazing woman, wife and mother, and will be missed dearly by her family and many friends.