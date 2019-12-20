Home

Sally Hughes

Sally Hughes Obituary
May 24, 1937 - December 12, 2019 Sally Louise Hughes, born May 24, 1937, passed away on December 12, 2019 at her home in Pasadena, CA with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Eugene Hughes. She was survived by her four children Gregory (Rose), John, Patrick (Brandi) and Amy (Michael); and her six grandchildren, Ryan and Cassandra Hughes, Brennen, Jack and Lauren Lydon, and McKenna Hughes. Sally was a native Angeleno and attended Immaculate Heart High School and received her bachelor's degree from California State University, Northridge. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 23rd at 12:00pm at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1527 Fremont Ave, South Pasadena, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities of Los Angeles, 1531 James M. Wood Blvd., PO Box 15095, Los Angeles, CA 90015. http://catholiccharitiesla.org
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
