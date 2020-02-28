|
|
January 28, 1930 - February 22, 2020 Sally Joan Greer, a lifelong resident of Los Angeles, California, died on Saturday, the 22nd of February, 2020, at the age of 90. Born in 1930 to the late Philip and Ida Ordin, Sally valued education. After raising three children she returned to school. She earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees from UCLA and California State University, Northridge, respectively, followed by a Juris Doctor degree from the University of West Los Angeles. She delighted as a proud mother of three. Sally loved world travel, and explored a vast array of new cultures and cuisines throughout her global adventures. Her trips to Africa and Asia enriched her home with art and artifacts, and she adored sharing memories of making new friends along the way. Her sunny personality, kindness, and sense of humor infused her conversations with positivity and warmth. Sally is survived by her three children, Lisa Greer Quateman (Neil), Ondine Gross (George), and John Greer (Carrie), and five grandchildren, all of whom brought great joy to her life and all of whom will miss her greatly. Sally volunteered for years with Meals on Wheels, and she was a longtime member of the City of Hope Board of Governors. Memorial gifts in honor of Sally may be made at https://ourhope.cityofhope.org/sallygreer or by mail to City of Hope Board of Governors, 1500 East Duarte Road, Duarte, CA 91010.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020