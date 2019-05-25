March 24, 1940 - May 22, 2019 Sally Johanna Lindsey WoodwardOur beloved and cherished Sally returned to her Heavenly Father May 22, 2019. Sally was born on March 24, 1940 in Ogden, Utah, to Frank Forrest Lindsey and Mildred Drake Lindsey. She graduated from Ogden High School and spent two years at Weber State College and two years at Brigham Young University. Before marrying her sweetheart of over 50 years in the Salt Lake Temple, she worked for an advertising agency in Los Angeles and later as a Social Worker and Juvenile Probation Officer. Sally's greatest joy in her life was her family. She is honored and revered by her children. She was an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving with many wonderful people in various callings and served two missions alongside her husband in Brazil. She touched and enriched the lives of so many around her and her influence will continue on for generations to come. Sally is survived by her husband Arlan Wallace Woodward and their two children Christopher George Woodward (Jenny) and Rachel Woodward Bertha (Brian). Her son Arlan Michael Woodward and granddaughter Alexis Anne Bertha have been waiting to greet her in the here-after. She has 9 beautiful grandchildren. The family wished to express heart-felt thanks all those who have cared for her and the love of so many family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Fairway Ward Buena Vista Stake Center (white building), 860 N. Fairway Drive, Washington, Utah. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 25 to May 26, 2019