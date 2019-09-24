Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Ritter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Ritter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Ritter Obituary
May 10, 1935 - September 19, 2019 Sally Ritter passed away surrounded by her family after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ritter, Sr. and grandson, Robert Burtoft, III. Sally is survived by her 7 children, 13 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.Rosary, Friday, September 27 at 4:30 p.m. Funeral Mass, Saturday, September 28 at 10:00 a.m. Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 15444 Nordhoff St., North Hills, CA
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.