Mission Hills Mortuary - Mission Hills
11160 Stranwood Ave
Mission Hills, CA 91345
(818) 361-7387
Sally Ritter
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:30 PM
Our Lady of Peace Church
North Hills, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
North Hills, CA
View Map
1935 - 2019
Sally Ritter Obituary
May 10, 1935 - September 19, 2019 Sally Ritter passed away surrounded by her family after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ritter, Sr. and grandson, Robert Burtoft, III. Sally is survived by her 7 children, 13 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.Rosary, Friday, September 27 at 4:30 p.m. Funeral Mass, Saturday, September 28 at 10:00 a.m. Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 15444 Nordhoff St., North Hills, CA
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
