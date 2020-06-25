September 24, 1927 - June 22, 2020 Salvatore Joseph Iannucci Jr. left this world on June 22, 2020 to be with his beloved wife Aileen. He leaves behind his brother Robert (Bobby), his children Helene (Bruce Cameron), Tom (Kathryn), and Peter, and his 5 grandchildren Camille (Andrew), Nick, Emily, Cullin, and Patric. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph and his parents Salvatore and Josefina. Salvatore, everyone called him 'Sal', was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 24, 1927 to Salvatore and Josefina Iannucci. He attended James Madison High School (class of 45) prior to going into the Army at the close of World War II. After leaving the Army, Sal attended NYU (class of 49) and Harvard Law School (class of 52), graduating Harvard in the top 5% of his class. Growing up in Brooklyn during the 30's and 40's, Sal developed a passion for Dodgers baseball, attending as many ball games as he could with the crew from his block. Sal could run off a list of his favorite Dodgers ball players starting with Cookie Lavagetto, Pee Wee Reese, Pete Reiser, Gil Hodges, Ralph Branca, and so many more. Sal loved telling the story of how he was at Jackie Robinson's historic first game when Jackie broke the color barrier in pro baseball playing for the Dodgers.Sal spent his life working in the entertainment industry as an executive for numerous Film/Television houses. Sal had an outgoing personality and was well known throughout Hollywood.Out of law school, Sal went to work for RCA, then CBS during the companies' "Golden Age" of television where he would spend the next 14 years eventually rising to become Vice President of Business Affairs. During his time at CBS, Sal negotiated contracts with such television luminaries the likes of Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Jackie Gleason, Judy Garland, Ed Sullivan, and Edward R. Murrow. He loved to tell the story of how with his help CBS won the rights to televise Pro Football to a national audience in 1964. How he fooled ABC's Roone Arledge into thinking ABC had the highest bid only to realize CBS had outbid them. Roone repaid Sal for his "joke" by kicking him under the table. After leaving CBS in 1968, he worked for a few production houses such as Filmways Entertainment, Playboy Entertainment, Aaron Spelling Productions and became President of Capitol Records in 1970. In his later years, Sal was a devoted Grandfather to his 5 grandchildren. Nothing made him happier than having them run around his house, build forts in his den, and swim in his pool. As they grew into young ladies and gentlemen, he spoke with pride of their many accomplishments in college and then the start their own careers in the world. The Family would like to thank the Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles at Marycrest Manor, who loved and cared for him over the last 9 years. Donations in Sal's memory can be made to: Marycrest ManorAttn: Development Office10664 St. James DriveCulver City, CA 90230-5498