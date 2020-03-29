|
April 30, 1917 - March 23, 2020 Sam Bubrick, former Superior Court Commissioner known for his quick-wit and strong opinions, died in his home in Los Angeles at age 102.Bubrick was born on April 30, 1917 in Milwaukee, graduating from the University of Wisconsin in 1941. Serving in the Army during World War II, he was stationed at Camp Roberts in Central California where he was a clerk in the Staff Judge Advocate's office. When sent overseas he was trained to be a Chemical Warfare Officer and served in England, France and Germany. Bubrick went on to become a defense attorney in Los Angeles after graduating from Loyola Law School in 1950. He famously defended Tex Watson during the Manson trial and was responsible for several legal precedents before being sworn in as a Superior Court Commissioner in 1972.On the bench, Bubrick was known as being a highly knowledgeable and no-nonsense Commissioner of the law. He presided over 603 jury trials and served Los Angeles County for more than 50 years. During this time, he earned the respect of those who worked for and along side him at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, where he spent the majority of his career. He was a mentor to many and is remembered fondly by his colleagues. Outside of his career, Sam adored his late wife Harriet, loved his late daughter Ellen and was the true patriarch of his family. He is survived by his son Paul (Joanne), granddaughter Hannah, grandson Brian (Sophie) and great-grandson Nathan.In lieu of gifts, please consider donations in Sam's honor to Cedars Sinai: https://www.cedars-sinai.org/giving/ways-to-give/tributes-memorials.html.A celebration of Sam's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 29, 2020