Sam Fumio Nieda passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 28, 2020 at the Atherton Skilled Nursing Center in Alhambra, CA. He was born August 24, 1929 in Parkdale, OR to Tomoji and Tora Nieda. He was a veteran of the Korean War worked for the Los Angeles County Department of Data Processing until his retirement in 1992. In 1963 he married his childhood friend, Kikuko and sons David and Edwin followed. Sam proudly supported his two sons in their activities and academics. He also loved having projects around the house. He had an artist's vision and an engineer's thought process as he took on project after project, meticulously remodeling their home after his retirement. He continued an active lifestyle in retirement playing golf and taking Kiku on long bike rides. They cruised and traveled the world together and made many trips to Northern California and Washington to visit grandkids. He is remembered as a determined and gentle soul who was focused on the care of his family and especially his wife. He is predeceased by his brother, Masao of Okayama, Japan. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kikuko, sons David (Lynne) of Vancouver, WA and Edwin (Michelle) of Los Altos, CA; sister Yoshiko of Okayama, Japan; grandsons Grant, Jeremy and Zachary; granddaughter Samantha. Due to present limitations for public gatherings, a private family viewing was held at Fukui Mortuary. https://www.fukuimortuary.com/
(213) 626-0441