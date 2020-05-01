Sam Gilbert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 17, 1945 - April 17, 2020 Sam Gilbert 75 of Marina Del Rey, CA passed away at his home after a two year battle with lung cancer.Sam was born at Detroit MI. 1975 Sam moved to California and founded United Plan Administrators Inc. Being a successful small business man he also worked closely with the SBA in Washington D.C.He is survived by Sammy & Bob Uchida, Kim, Jeff, Ashley & Tyler Chorpash, Lee and Elaine Segal and many dear friends.Due to the corona virus a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved