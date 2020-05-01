April 17, 1945 - April 17, 2020 Sam Gilbert 75 of Marina Del Rey, CA passed away at his home after a two year battle with lung cancer.Sam was born at Detroit MI. 1975 Sam moved to California and founded United Plan Administrators Inc. Being a successful small business man he also worked closely with the SBA in Washington D.C.He is survived by Sammy & Bob Uchida, Kim, Jeff, Ashley & Tyler Chorpash, Lee and Elaine Segal and many dear friends.Due to the corona virus a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



