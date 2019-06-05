August 22, 1924 - June 3, 2019 Sam H. Stone passed away on June 3rd from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He is survived by his wife of seventy years, Marilyn, his children Susan, Victoria (Michael Freeman), Daniel (Sylvia Martin Stone) and by his grandchildren David Adler (Jessica) Natalie Zuckerman and Madeline Stone. Jessica is due to deliver his first great-grandchild in August. Sam's parents Abe and Miriam emigrated from Poland in the early 1920s. They settled in Pittsburgh where he briefly attended the University of Pittsburgh before joining the U.S. Army Air Force in 1943. Sam flew 27 missions over occupied France and Germany as part of a B17 bomber crew. On returning to the U.S., Sam moved to Los Angeles and was soon joined by the rest of his family. Sam enrolled at UCLA in zoology, earning a BA and MA. While at UCLA, he met Marilyn Pian, a graduate student in bacteriology. After a whirlwind courtship, they married in March of 1949. In 1950 Sam and Marilyn travelled to Chicago where Sam started medical studies at the Chicago Medical School. Following graduation, he returned to Southern California for an internship, residency and chief medical residency in internal medicine at LA County Hospital. On completing his medical training Sam moved to the San Fernando Valley where he practiced internal medicine and cardiology. He established the Student Health Service at San Fernando Valley State College (now CSUN) and hired Dr. Adie Klotz, for whom the Center is now named. Sam was also a founding partner in Cardiology Consultants Medical Group and served as President of the San Fernando Valley Chapter of the . He was a beloved and caring physician and a strong believer in the advancement of medical technology. He was an early adopter and advocate for the use of echocardiography in cardiology. Sam's many passions included aviation, history, photography, foreign languages, travel, bird watching, auto mechanics, Scotch whiskey and, above all, spending time with Marilyn. He will be greatly missed by all those fortunate enough to be his relative, friend or patient. Memorial services and funeral will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM, June 7 at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 5 to June 9, 2019