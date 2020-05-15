Sam Schwartz (z"l) passed in his sleep at home on May 8, at 102. The eldest of three Yiddish-speaking siblings born to Russian Jews in Montréal, Sam's early childhood was defined by emigration to Los Angeles at the age of five. Parents Sophie and Harry weathered the Great Depression with Sam and his younger sister Bertha ("Berte") and brother Abraham. A 1935 graduate of Fremont High School, Sam was the first in the family to complete schooling through the 12th grade. A dedicated life in manufacturing and aerospace engineering awaited him shortly thereafter, first as an machinist at U.S. Electrical Motors, and later a purchasing manager at Marvin Engineering. In 1942, Sam married Rosalie Rose, with whom a 56-year-long love affair was complete with square dancing and global travel. Sam and Rosalie were proud parents to Arlene and Glen, and three grandchildren. Two years after Rosalie's untimely passing, Sam met a new vibrant life partner, his surviving wife Anne Yanke Schwartz. Both left Los Angeles for retirement in Palm Desert, where they would happily share 19 of his final years. Sam is also survived by Berte Neiman, sister; Glen Schwartz, son; and grandchildren, Coree Levy, Adam Schwartz, and Lisa Schwartz. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary, where Sam joins Rosalie and Arlene in eternal rest.



