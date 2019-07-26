|
May 13, 1925 - July 24, 2019 Sam Singerman, 94, passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles, CA. Beloved husband of Harriet Singerman, during 68 years of marriage, devoted father to Laura Fox (Lawrence Fox), Neil Singerman, and Craig Singerman, loving grandfather to Leah Kelly (Aaron Kelly) and Seth Fox, and great-grandfather to Connor and Quinn. A native Los Angeleno, he served in World War II and received a Purple Heart. He graduated from USC School of Pharmacy and became a self-made businessman owning and managing pharmacies. After retirement, he traveled the world with his beloved wife seeing over 135 countries. Funeral services are Sunday, July 28th at 12:30 at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive. Shiva after services at the family home.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 26, 2019