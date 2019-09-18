|
Private services for the late Sam Susumu Moriyama, 96-year-old, Hanna, Wyoming born, resident of Pasadena, who passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 were held on September 14 at Fukui Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Peter Hata of Higashi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.He is survived by his loving family; wife, Kimiko Moriyama; sons, Jeffrey (Michele) and Harvey (Karilynn) Moriyama; grandchildren, Maxwell, Derek (Nicole), Yoshi, Michael, Kenny, David, and Krissa Moriyama; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 18, 2019