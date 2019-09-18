Home

Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
More Obituaries for Sam Moriyama
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sam Susumu Moriyama

Sam Susumu Moriyama Obituary
Private services for the late Sam Susumu Moriyama, 96-year-old, Hanna, Wyoming born, resident of Pasadena, who passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 were held on September 14 at Fukui Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Peter Hata of Higashi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.He is survived by his loving family; wife, Kimiko Moriyama; sons, Jeffrey (Michele) and Harvey (Karilynn) Moriyama; grandchildren, Maxwell, Derek (Nicole), Yoshi, Michael, Kenny, David, and Krissa Moriyama; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 18, 2019
