July 21, 2019 Samantha (Rosetta) Joyce Jones, 81 years old, West Virginia born resident of West LA, passed away on July 21, 2019.Samantha was born in Bomont, Clay County, West Virginia, also the birthplace of the Golden Delicious Apple, to Norman Jones, a farmer, and Neola King. She is survived by an older brother Keith Jones and two younger siblings, Chester Jones and Jamie Trinkkeller. Norman and a number of his brothers and cousins worked for a time in the coal mines. Like millions of other unemployed Americans in the late 1930's, Norman also worked for the WPA building roads. The family moved to Akron, Ohio in 1949 where Norman worked for the Goodyear Aircraft Corporation building the ubiquitous airships. Samantha is the mother of Sonja (62), Lisa (56) and John (55). In 1978, after another tough Ohio winter, Samantha moved to Los Angeles with her two younger children at the suggestion of her sister Jamie, who already lived there. After 45 years of constant employment with a variety of businesses, she retired in 2002.Although she was a lifelong non-smoker, she died under the loving care of the Doctors and Nurses at St. John's Hospital, Santa Monica after a long battle with Bronchiectasis/MAC (Mycobacterium Avium Complex). If you are reading this and are inclined to do so, please make a generous contribution in Samantha's name to the . Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 25, 2019