May 24, 1921 - February 10, 2020 Samiye Fujimoto passed peacefully away at the age of 98 on February 10th, 2020 in Gardena, California. Born in Sacramento, Samiye spent most of her adult life in Los Angeles and the South Bay area where she married Masao "Tom" Fujimoto and raised three children, Nancy Smith, Ted Fujimoto and Kazu (Jim) Workman. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Samiye will always be remembered as a loving wife and mother as well as a kind and thoughtful grandmother to Steven, Michael and Ashley (Victor). The family is also grateful that Samiye got to know her great-granddaughter, Camila before passing. She will be greatly missed by all of her nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Samiye's passion for gardening, talent for cooking and love of popular Japanese folk songs will forever be a source of warm and joyous memories for her family. Her generosity and kind consideration will always be remembered by those who knew her. A viewing will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park on Friday, February 21st, starting at 9:30-11:00 a.m. followed by burial at 12:00 p.m.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020