November 28, 1927 - May 11, 2020 Samuel (Cadillac) Cohen was 92 years old. Sam served in the Navy. After serving our country, he began his career as a florist. He started in a shack on the corner of LaCienega and Cadillac in Los Angeles. After that he owned Town & Country Flowers and Adam's Apple Flowers and worked till the age of 85. He is survived by his wife Renee, his 3 children Alan, Shelly (Rick) and Marc (Cheryl), 5 grandchildren, & 8 great grandchildren. He always had a smile on his face and was the most caring, giving, loving, hardworking and kind person there was. He loved Vegas, the horse races, chocolate and being with his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed.



