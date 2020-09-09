1/
Samuel Coleman Essick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 12, 1920 - August 4, 2020 Sam was born in Detroit, Michigan. His parents were Benjamin and Rose Assik. Sam was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Lazar Essick (1924-2017). Married in 1948, they had four children, Robert, Eric, Irma (husband Benny) Sommerfeld, and Paul. Sam was the dear brother of the late Gerty (husband Abe) Brodsky and the late Irene "Fey" (husband Milton) Blavin. Sam graduated from the University of Michigan in 1942 with degrees in both metallurgical and chemical engineering. After college, he immediately went to work at Bohn Aluminum in Detroit. Sam and Dorothy moved to Los Angeles in 1977, where Sam worked as a Vice President of Bell Industries. He and Dorothy were actively involved at Leo Baeck Temple for over 40 years. At 96 years old, Sam was the oldest active tennis and bridge playing member at Mulholland Tennis Club. He and Dorothy spent many wonderful years together traveling the world. Sam is survived by his four children, along with his three beloved grandchildren - Mara, Naomi & Marissa, and many other relatives in the USA, Israel and Argentina.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved