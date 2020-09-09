July 12, 1920 - August 4, 2020 Sam was born in Detroit, Michigan. His parents were Benjamin and Rose Assik. Sam was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Lazar Essick (1924-2017). Married in 1948, they had four children, Robert, Eric, Irma (husband Benny) Sommerfeld, and Paul. Sam was the dear brother of the late Gerty (husband Abe) Brodsky and the late Irene "Fey" (husband Milton) Blavin. Sam graduated from the University of Michigan in 1942 with degrees in both metallurgical and chemical engineering. After college, he immediately went to work at Bohn Aluminum in Detroit. Sam and Dorothy moved to Los Angeles in 1977, where Sam worked as a Vice President of Bell Industries. He and Dorothy were actively involved at Leo Baeck Temple for over 40 years. At 96 years old, Sam was the oldest active tennis and bridge playing member at Mulholland Tennis Club. He and Dorothy spent many wonderful years together traveling the world. Sam is survived by his four children, along with his three beloved grandchildren - Mara, Naomi & Marissa, and many other relatives in the USA, Israel and Argentina.



