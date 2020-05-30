December 27, 1922 - May 12, 2020 Samuel Feinstein, 97, passed away peacefully from natural causes at his home in Palos Verdes Estates. His loving wife of 71 years, Estelle K. Feinstein, predeceased him in March. He is survived by children Susan Schlichting of Redondo Beach and Charles Feinstein of Santa Barbara, grandchildren Heidi, Elan and Marc, and great grandson William. Born and raised in Brooklyn, he obtained his bachelor's degree in Physics at City College of New York and pursued graduate studies at Harvard and MIT. A WWII army veteran, he helped pioneer the early deployment of radar in the Pacific theatre. His career as an engineer and manager in the defense electronics industry spanned four decades, beginning with Fairchild Instruments and Servomechanisms, and then Hughes Aircraft, from which he retired in 1987. A man of renaissance-like interests and talents, Sam was a softball pitcher, a golfer and a boxing fan, a self-taught pianist, composer and oil painter, and delighted in classical music and the opera.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store