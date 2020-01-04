|
June 1, 1914 - December 9, 2019 Born in Chicago, Jerry Cushman was adopted by Max and Lottie Cushman. He received a degree in library science from LSU in 1940. After service in World War II he was head librarian in Salina, Kansas, from 1946 through 1961 and director of the New Orleans Public Library system from 1961 through 1965. In 1965 he became a senior lecturer in the Department of English at UCLA, specializing in children's literature. His first wife Hanna died in 1961, his second wife Midge in 1983. He leaves behind his widow Rita Lowenthal, three children, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was a true original, a man of supercharged energy and a bringer of light.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020