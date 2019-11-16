|
November 26, 1928 - November 13, 2019 Dr. Samuel Kremen, devoted father, grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019. For 50 years, Sam was the chief pathologist at West Hills Hospital in the San Fernando Valley. Sam was born on November 26, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, to Reva Applebaum and Boris Kremen. A child of the depression, he attended University of Illinois both as an undergraduate and for medical school. He married his high school sweetheart, Anita Bavnick, and they moved to Los Angeles after he finished his medical degree in 1953. Sam worked as a pathologist until retirement at 84 years old. Sam served his community with his medical expertise and generous spirit. He was a pioneer in computerizing blood tests, helping to make medical testing more efficient and less expensive.A founding member of Temple Ramah in Northridge (now Ramat Zion), Sam was president of his congregation and actively involved in many aspects of Jewish life in Los Angeles. Shortly after the "Watts Riots" of 1968, Sam was a leader in an effort to build cross-cultural exchange in Los Angeles. Sam and Anita supported the West Valley Jewish Community Center, where they established a library, and the American Jewish University. Sam was a spirited supporter of the State of Israel from its creation.Sam served on the Board of the Oakwood School, attended by his four children and all six grandchildren. In the 1970s, he taught physiology at Oakwood, inspiring some of his students to pursue medical careers. Sam loved people and they loved him back. Charismatic and opinionated, he loved to engage in Talmudic dialogue on almost any issue – political, religious, or sociological. Sam was warm, engaging, and a powerful voice for his family and community.Samuel Kremen is survived by three children, Ruth Kremen (Paul Adler), Robin Kremen, and Paul Kremen; and by his six grandchildren, Laura Adler, Solomon Adler, David Adler, Rebecca Kremen, Hayden Kremen, and Arlo Kremen. Donations in Sam's memory can be made to the or the New Israel Fund
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019