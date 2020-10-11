November 6, 1935 - September 24, 2020 Samuel Loring Biggers Jr., M.D. 84, neurosurgeon, died at his home in Los Angeles on September 24. Dr. Biggers graduated from The University of Texas Medical School at Galveston with honors in 1961 and moved to Los Angeles to train in neurological surgery at LA County USC Medical Center in 1964. He was board certified in 1970, and was one of the first African American neurosurgeons to practice in Los Angeles. Dr. Biggers was in private practice for 40 years while serving as Vice Chairman of The Department of Neuroscience at King Drew Medical Center. His dedication to serving the Watts community was demonstrated by his 30 years of service. He was an incredible intellect, known for his graciousness, his patience, and his empathetic bedside manner. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Florestine Biggers, and is survived by his three children Samuel L Biggers III, Shaun D Biggers, M.D. ( Kenneth Alleyne), and Sanford L Biggers (Arana Hankin), and his grandchildren Cole MS Alleyne, Sydney F Alleyne, and Avery L Biggers.



