Samuel N. Rosenberg
January 19, 1936 - June 30, 2020 Rosenberg, 84 was born in Brooklyn, New York, son of Israel and Etta (Friedland) Rosenberg. He attended PS 208 and Samuel J. Tilden High School, received an AB from Columbia University summa cum laude, and a PhD in Romance Philology from Johns Hopkins University. Professor of French and Italian at Indiana University until his retirement, Rosenberg became a renowned scholar of the French Middle Ages, publishing many books and articles, documented at www.Samuel N. Rosenberg.com.Rosenberg, a respected man of intellect, dignity, and kindness, was an inspiration to many young scholars. He will be remembered with deep affection by his many friends and family, including his husband Jeffrey S. Ankrom; brother and sister-in-law Alex and Carole Rosenberg and family; sister Sylvia Rosenberg Fogelman; and niece Yvonne (Fogelman) Hatherill and her family.Contributions may be made to the ACLU in his memory. When the pandemic has abated, a celebration of Rosenberg's life will be held in Los Angeles.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
