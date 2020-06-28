FUJIMOTO, Samuel Rio (92) of Gardena, CA, co-founder of Coast Nurseries, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 in La Habra, CA. A private service was held on Friday, June 26 at Green Hills Memorial Park. He is survived by his sons Steve (Joyce) and Jon (Victoria); grandchildren Jessica, Jamie, Lexie, Nikki and Samantha Fujimoto, and Giovanni and Aleena Arganaraz; sister Ruth Kobayashi; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. www.kubotamortuary.com 213-749-1449
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 28, 2020.