Sandee Bickart
Sandee Bickart passed away on May 13, 2020. Sandee moved to Los Angeles in 1971 and practiced Dental Hygiene and was involved with the Dental Hygiene Association. Sandee was proud that she was a docent and gave tours at the Barbra Streisand Compound, as well as an active member of Plato Society Los Angeles. She will be missed by her daughter Cynthia Schlesinger Zuieback (Scott), her son Jonathan Bickart (Karen), and her three granddaughters, Jessica Schlesinger, Nicole Schlesinger and Lindsay Sochar.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
