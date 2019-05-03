Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries
5950 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(800) 600-0076
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Greenspoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Helene Greenspoon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Helene Greenspoon Obituary
April 23, 1932 - May 1, 2019 It is with great sadness and sorrow that we share with you the peaceful passing of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Sandra Greenspoon. Sandy was known as "Mrs. Greenspoon" to generations of second and third graders in the San Fernando Valley. She loved teaching and retired in her early sixties only to teach for another twenty years as a long-term substitute teacher until her early eighties. Her daughters remember helping her set up her room each Fall and sharing her excitement and enthusiasm of meeting her students and their parents during back to school and open house nights. Sandy was the first of three children born to Rose and William Mondshine. Her first memories were of being raised by her maternal grandmother while her mother, Rose, worked as a milliner in the Bronx. Her father, a hosiery manufacturer, unofficially changed the family's last name to "de Mond" and sold stockings to the stars as Willys of Hollywood. Sandy graduated from Los Angeles High School and UCLA. She married the love of her life, Morton K. Greenspoon, O.D., in 1954. They were devoted to each other and inseparable until he passed away last year. Mort called Sandy his beauty queen. Together they travelled the world and raised three daughters, Claudia, Ronda, and Andrea. They were devoted grandparents to Tamar Raucher, Karen Doolittle, Joseph Carnegie, Stella Carnegie, Melissa Medina, and Rachel Medina. They were also the cherished great-grandparents of Judah and Elijah Raucher. Donations can be made in Sandy's name to Rabbi Vogel's discretionary fund, Temple Aliyah in Woodland Hills. Services will be on May 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills, 5950 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries
Download Now