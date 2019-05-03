April 23, 1932 - May 1, 2019 It is with great sadness and sorrow that we share with you the peaceful passing of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Sandra Greenspoon. Sandy was known as "Mrs. Greenspoon" to generations of second and third graders in the San Fernando Valley. She loved teaching and retired in her early sixties only to teach for another twenty years as a long-term substitute teacher until her early eighties. Her daughters remember helping her set up her room each Fall and sharing her excitement and enthusiasm of meeting her students and their parents during back to school and open house nights. Sandy was the first of three children born to Rose and William Mondshine. Her first memories were of being raised by her maternal grandmother while her mother, Rose, worked as a milliner in the Bronx. Her father, a hosiery manufacturer, unofficially changed the family's last name to "de Mond" and sold stockings to the stars as Willys of Hollywood. Sandy graduated from Los Angeles High School and UCLA. She married the love of her life, Morton K. Greenspoon, O.D., in 1954. They were devoted to each other and inseparable until he passed away last year. Mort called Sandy his beauty queen. Together they travelled the world and raised three daughters, Claudia, Ronda, and Andrea. They were devoted grandparents to Tamar Raucher, Karen Doolittle, Joseph Carnegie, Stella Carnegie, Melissa Medina, and Rachel Medina. They were also the cherished great-grandparents of Judah and Elijah Raucher. Donations can be made in Sandy's name to Rabbi Vogel's discretionary fund, Temple Aliyah in Woodland Hills. Services will be on May 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills, 5950 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 3, 2019