September 18, 1937 - September 27, 2019 Sandy, or "Bama," as she was affectionately known, left us on September 28, 2019 at the age of 82 after a long illness. She joins her husband of 61 years, Al, and a gaggle of Afghan Hounds. Sandy is survived by her three children, Cathy Patton (Lee), Laura Schussman, and Glenn Weinraub, as well as her grandchildren, Jessica (Patton) and Mike Miller, Rebecca (Patton) and Bryan La Sota, Hannah Patton, Andrew Schussman, Nicole Schussman, and Clara Schussman. Born in San Francisco, she and her family later moved to Los Angeles. She attended North Hollywood High School and then worked as a page for Universal Studios with aspirations to become a professional singer. That was derailed, however, when she met Al Weinraub, a young law student. They fell in love, married, and quickly had three children. Sandy and Al acquired an Afghan Hound early in their marriage, and the rest is history! They got involved in the dog show world and had a very successful line of show dogs for many, many years. Sandy was a respected expert in the field, as well as a renowned AKC judge in multiple breeds. While our hearts are breaking, we are comforted to know that Sandy is finally at peace. We will miss you, Bama!! "Shlof gezunt, shtey af gezunt."
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, 2019