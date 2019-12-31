|
June 11, 1933 - December 27, 2019 Sandra LeWinter, 86, of Laguna Beach, CA, passed away peacefully on 12/27/19 after a brief illness. Sandra was born in New York City on 6/11/33 to David and Blanche Slansky. She received her degree in English from Rutgers University in New Jersey in 1954. Sandra was married to Gerald LeWinter on 5/31/53; they were married for 66 years. Sandra traveled all over the world, especially loving New York City and Paris. She loved good food, fashion, and art. She volunteered for many years at the Orange County Museum of Art in Newport Beach, CA, and went on to become a founding member of the Contemporary Collectors of Orange County. She never lost her joy of seeing the sunset over the ocean and walking the beaches. Sandra is survived by her husband, Jerry, her children, Bruce, Mark and Michele, her grandchildren, Shelby, Trevor, Rachel and Bryce, in-laws Felicia and Cory, and her two great-grandsons, Brayden and Brody.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 31, 2019