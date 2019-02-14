Home

Sandra Marian Moorman, 77, of Los Angeles, California, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born September 3, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois. She was the daughter of the late Marian Allison South and Wallace Robinson Moorman. She is survived by her 6 children and 13 grandchildren. Memorial Services will be conducted at 9:00 am, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, 23287 North Sierra Hwy, Newhall, CA 91321.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
