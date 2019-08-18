|
|
Age 75, passed away on July 19, 2019, at Kei Ai South Bay Healthcare Center. Beloved wife of Kenneth K. Ichikawa of Montebello; sister of Eunice (Roy) Saito of Kamuela, HI, Jessie (Paul) Mizoguchi of Kahului, HI, Kyle (Colette) Watanabe of Wailuku, HI; niece of Aiko Otomo of Honolulu, HI, Futoshi (Ruth) Otomo of Lahaina, HI; sister-in-law of Elaine Suzuki of Kahului, HI, Ralph Ichikawa of Torrance, CA, and James Ichikawa of Carson, CA; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives on the mainland and in Hawaii.Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, 11:00 A.M. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W 182nd St., Torrance, CA. Casual attire. No koden and flowers. Inurnment in Hawaii at later date. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 18, 2019