Sandra Satoko (Watanabe) Ichikawa

Sandra Satoko (Watanabe) Ichikawa Obituary
Age 75, passed away on July 19, 2019, at Kei Ai South Bay Healthcare Center. Beloved wife of Kenneth K. Ichikawa of Montebello; sister of Eunice (Roy) Saito of Kamuela, HI, Jessie (Paul) Mizoguchi of Kahului, HI, Kyle (Colette) Watanabe of Wailuku, HI; niece of Aiko Otomo of Honolulu, HI, Futoshi (Ruth) Otomo of Lahaina, HI; sister-in-law of Elaine Suzuki of Kahului, HI, Ralph Ichikawa of Torrance, CA, and James Ichikawa of Carson, CA; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives on the mainland and in Hawaii.Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, 11:00 A.M. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W 182nd St., Torrance, CA. Casual attire. No koden and flowers. Inurnment in Hawaii at later date. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 18, 2019
